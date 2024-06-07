Carthage Stampede Rodeo is back in town with plenty of family fun

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The 47th Annual Carthage Stampede Rodeo is back in full swing.

Bucking horses, bulls, cattle, and steers are just some of the few things getting ready at the Carthage Saddle Club Arena for opening day, Friday.

This year, the Stampede is also bringing back a rodeo clown and the Mutton Busting event, where kids get to ride and compete with sheep. Contestants from Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Kansas are all participating to hopefully win prizes, such as the Kodiak Livestock Trailer awarded to the rodeo queen winner.

Carthage Stampede Rodeo announcer Charlie McKellips said it’s all about family fun.

“Family safe for all ages and we try to appeal to every part of our crowd. We try to bring the music, the glamour, the glitz, and about all the rough and tough riding cowboys and cowgirls you’ll see here,” said McKellips.

Steer wrestling, bareback riding, bull riding, and team roping are also events offered to the public. Gates open at 6 on both Friday night and Saturday, and the Mutton Busting starts at 7:30.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.