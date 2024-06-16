Carthage Native Brayden Cole Places 59th in Olympic Trial Prelims

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Carthage native Brayden Cole would compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team in the 100 meter breaststroke on Saturday morning.

Cole would face over 80 athletes in the preliminaries which would start at 11 a.m. The University of Indianapolis swimmer would place 59th with a time of 1:02.33.

While it was a strong showing for Cole, he would unfortunately not make the cut for the Olympic team, as only the top 16 finishers could qualify for the semifinals.

Cole is a 2020 graduate of Carthage High School.

