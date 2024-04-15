Carthage Native Arkell Smith Signs with CFL’s Edmonton Elks

EDMONTON, CA — From an illustrious high school career to an even more amazing collegiate career, Carthage native Arkell Smith is now set to begin his professional football career in the Canadian Football League.

Arkell Smith will be joining the Edmonton Elks, their club announced the signing via press release.

The Carthage alum was a 2-time All-State Wide Receiver where he racked up 18 career touchdowns and over 1400 career receiving yards while at Carthage playing for Jon Guidie.

Arkell went on to sign with Central Missouri out of high school where he set multiple records with the Mules like Receiving Touchdowns (34), Receptions (196) and finished second in career Receiving Yards (2,816).

This past season, he finished with 1,425 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games played for the Mules.

His performance last season helped earn him All-MIAA First Team and Associated Press Division II All American honors.

Smith and the Elks will begin their season on Saturday June 8th against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium.

