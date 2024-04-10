Carthage’s Kassidy Howard Signs to NEO A&M for Rodeo

CARTHAGE, MO — Carthage’s Kassidy Howard put pen to paper as she signed to continue her Rodeo career at NEO A&M joining their Rodeo Team.

Kassidy says she has been competing in Rodeo since 2016 and during these 8 years, she couldn’t have imagined herself being in this position today.

She said she will be competing in Barrel Racing and Goat Tying with the Lady Norsemen.

We caught up with Howard who expressed how special this day is to her and why she chose to sign with NEO.

Howard said, “”It’s so special. I’ve been saying since I was in sixth grade that I wanted to go to any I want to go to a scholarship. And just to finally be able to make that day come true and just get to fall out with one of my biggest boys is just such an accomplishment. It’s a small enough team that, like, you truly get to know everybody and you have to see community behind you. And when you’re away for over half the year, you and you’re traveling nine or 10 hours away to go to these videos. Having a family that you can fall back on and you can’t fall back on, yours is just such a big deal”.

