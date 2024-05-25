Carthage Golf Course 18-holes reopens after storms

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Things are slowly but surely getting back to normal in Carthage, following storms earlier this month. In fact, the golf course is now open.

Officials were planning on opening just half of it Friday morning (5/24), but felt the entire 18-hole layout was ready for players.

The course sustained major tree damage: A total of 110 trees were either damaged or lost after an EF-1 tornado touched down on May 6 just west of Municipal Park, and resulted in it being temporary closed while the cleanup process ensued.

“For the most part, it’s pretty cleaned up for the playable areas. Like I said, there’s some small debris here and there. I think we’ll just continue to clean that up over the next couple of weeks, but it’s nothin’ that’s stopping people from going out there and playing. I’m sure the Pro Shop staff is very happy. I mean, I’ve had phones that have — phone calls and texts myself — but definitely excited to be able to say, ‘yes, we are open,” said Carthage Golf Course Head Pro, Tyler Markham.

The course is expected to be packed over the holiday weekend.

