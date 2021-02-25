Carthage girls finish with best season in half decade

Feb. 25—LAMAR, Mo. — The Carthage girls basketball team finished a solid regular season on a strong note Wednesday night.

Carthage started fast and never looked back in a 58-38 triumph over Lamar. The win pushed Carthage's record to 15-10 overall, which is the program's best mark in five seasons.

"Good win to wrap up our regular season," Carthage coach Scott Moore said. "Lamar is a physical team and that will help us prepare for the postseason next week."

Carthage wasted no time in the opening quarter, grabbing an early 12-4 lead. That advantage ballooned to 33-16 at the break and 43-24 after three quarters of play.

Brinna Ream captured game honors for the second straight game, scoring 16 points to lead Carthage. Hailey Fullerton, who hit three triples, added 15 points while Kianna Yates had eight.

"Back-to-back stellar nights by Brinna and Hailey," Moore said. "Those two seniors have done the bulk of the scoring for us the past two nights. Senior Katie Crowe has been locking down the other team's best players all year, and those three seniors have been key to our success this season."

Carthage finished the night shooting an impressive 88% from the foul line, hitting 14 of 16 charity shots.

Lamar (6-14) was paced by Josey Adams with 11 points.

Carthage plays at Republic in the opening round of district at 7 p.m. Monday.

"We now have three practices to get ready for districts versus Republic," Moore said. "The girls are excited to get another chance at them."