Carthage Erases 3-Run Deficit to Come-From-Behind to Defeat East Newton

JOPLIN, MO — After trailing by three runs early on, the Carthage Tigers come-from-behind to defeat East Newton 7-5 earlier today at Joe Becker Stadium.

Ty Perry earned the win for the Tigers after pitching three inning without allowing a hit or a run and struck out a batter.

Carthage improved to 11-8 on the season after winning their second game of the day over Fair Grove, 9-7.

East Newton falls to 6-10 on the season.

Game Recap — Carthage 7, East Newton 5…

After a scoreless first inning, Carthage got on the the board in the bottom of the second inning after Langston Morgan scored off a walk to go up 1-0.

On the next batter, Bradyn Tate singled to centerfield to score Brady Carlton to extend their lead 2-0.

East Newton finally got on the board in the top of the 4th when Luke Moore singled on a fly ball to make it 2-1.

Kolt Walters earned an RBI after he was hit by a pitch which scored a run to tie it at 2-2.

After another walk drawn by Will Eichelberger, East Newton took the lead 3-2.

They extended their lead after Braxton Wolfe hit a 2-RBI single up the middle and the Patriots were now up 5-2.

Carthage got one back in the bottom of the 5th after Kayleb York scored off of a pitching error to make 5-3.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Carson Kinder walked to earn a RBI to make it 5-4, then following him York earned the RBI after a Sac-Fly to right field to tie the game at 5-all.

With two outs, Carlton gave Carthage the lead after he singled on a line drive to left field to score Eider Lyckman to take the lead 6-5.

Morgan scored off a steal home to add an insurance run to make it 7-5.

Perry and Carthage’s defense did the rest in the 7th to earn the victory.

What’s Next?

Carthage will be on the road on Tuesday when they travel to Webb City for a COC matchup with the Cardinals (13-3).

East Newton will be on the road when they travel to face Lamar (6-8) on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.