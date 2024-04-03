Carthage blanks Bolivar 11-0 in five innings

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Carthage Tigers returned to action Wednesday afternoon on the diamond at Joplin High School to host the Bolivar Liberators.

The Tigers shutout Bolivar 11-0 in a run-rule five innings victory. Carthage improved to 8-5 on the season.

The Tigers opened the scoring in the second inning with five runs and never looked back after that. They went on the score six more runs in the next two innings.

Carthage will open COC play on Thursday, April 4th at 4:30 p.m. against the Willard Tigers.

