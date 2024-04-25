Carthage beats Joplin in walkoff win

Apr. 24—CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Tigers logged a 3-2 walk-off win courtesy of a Blayne Lilienkamp single in the bottom of the seventh inning against Joplin on Tuesday night.

Joplin got on the board first with a Layne Royle single that scored Braxon Gough in the top of the third inning.

Carthage answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the fourth inning when Lilienkamp scored on a Ty Perry sacrifice fly to center field.

Joplin regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning at 2-1 after Gough scored on a Royle sacrifice fly to left field.

The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning on a Taylor Stevens-Diggs sacrifice to right field that scored Cooper Lilienkamp, setting the table for Carthage's seventh-inning win.

Cooper Lilienkamp and Landon West both logged multiple hits in the game. West finished 2-for-2 and Lilienkamp was 2-for-4 with a run.

Royle led the Eagles, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Brady Carlton logged the win for Carthage, after giving up no hits on no runs with two strikeouts in an inning of work.

David Bhend shouldered the loss for Joplin.

Joplin (6-16) returns to action Thursday when it travels to Willard. Carthage (12-12) travels to Nixa on Thursday.