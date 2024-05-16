Carthage baseball falls to Nixa

May 16—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The sixth-seeded Carthage Tigers' season ended Wednesday — but not without a fight — as they fell 4-2 to No. 3 seed Nixa in the Class 6 District 6 baseball tournament at Kickapoo.

Nixa (22-14) took the lead in the bottom of the second inning when Adam McKnight scored on a Jackson Edwards' sacrifice fly to center field. Nixa made it 2-0 when Caeden Cloud scored on a wild pitch.

Carthage (16-17) leveled the game at 2-2 in the top of the fifth inning when Langston Morgan and Landon West scored on an error at second base after a Cooper Lilienkamp ground ball.

Nixa answered with a pair of runs of its own in the bottom of the frame. Wyatt Vincent brought Caleb Jones home with a single to left field and Vincent scored on a Cloud line-drive single to put Nixa up 4-2 for good.

Colin Kelley logged the win for Nixa after giving up zero earned runs on three hits, while striking out 10 and walking two in the complete game win.

Carthage's Landon Bland was saddled with the loss after giving up four runs on six hits, while striking out one and walking six in five and two-thirds innings.

Ty Perry and Taylor Stevens-Diggs both finished 1-for-3. West was 1-for-4 with one run scored.

Edwards led Nixa, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.