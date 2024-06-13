Carthage Alum Brayden Cole Qualifies for Olympic Swimming Trials

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Carthage alum Brayden Cole has earned a spot in the Swimming Olympic Trials.

Cole made the cut for the 100M Breaststroke when he swam a time of 1:01.85 in the finals at the 2024 Stadium Splash Meet at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Olympic Trials standard cut time is 1:02.

Cole is currently a senior swimmer at NCAA Division II UIndy. He is a 6-time All-American and was a 2024 National Champion in the 200 Medley Relay helping set a D2 record of 1:24.

The prelims for the Men’s 100M Breaststroke will be on Saturday, June 15th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If Cole qualifies for the semi-finals, that will take place later that night from 8-10 p.m. with the finals taking place Sunday night.

