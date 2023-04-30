Carter Warren, Luke Wypler, former North Jersey stars, selected Saturday in NFL Draft

Carter Warren and Luke Wypler, two of the best offensive linemen to come out of North Jersey over the past decade, heard their names called Saturday at the NFL Draft.

Warren, who starred at Passaic Tech and the University of Pittsburgh, was chosen in the fourth round by the Jets, while Wypler, who starred at St. Joseph and Ohio State, was drafted in the sixth round by the Cleveland Browns.

“It’s huge, growing up watching the Jets,” Warren said Saturday during an interview with Jets’ reporters. “I’m about 20 minutes away from the facility. I played at MetLife Stadium growing up, so it’s a cool experience to get this opportunity.”

Warren, 24, a Passaic County resident, played left tackle at Pittsburgh and was chosen with the 120th pick. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder can add depth to a Jets’ line that will be tasked with protecting one of the all-time great quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers, acquired a few days ago from the Green Bay Packers.

“It’s going to be a great experience,” said Warren, who last season started the Panthers’ first four games before being sidelined with an injured meniscus. “I know he’s all about ball and business, and I’m the same. I’m ready to go to work. And whatever he needs from us, whether it be extra film work, on the field, off the field, I’m ready to do it. I’m ready to get going.”

Warren got going at Passaic Tech, where he helped the Bulldogs reach three sectional finals before graduating in 2017. The Paterson resident was selected second-team All-Decade for the 2010s by The Record/NorthJersey.com.

“He always had the size, so that checked that box off,” Passaic Tech coach Matt Demarest said, “and he had the work ethic that goes with the size.”

Demarest said of Warren being drafted by the Jets, “He’s competing for a career, and the exciting part is we can watch his journey from close instead of from afar.”

Wypler, 21, a Bergen County resident, started the past two seasons at center for Ohio State and still had two years of eligibility. The 6-3, 300-pounder was selected with the 190th pick.

"The game is all about competition," Wypler said last month, explaining his reasoning for leaving Ohio State in favor of the NFL Draft. "And when you play some of the best defensive linemen in the country, and we held our own and excelled, that definitely factored into my decision."

Luke Wypler, a St. Joseph graduate who played his last three seasons at Ohio State, was chosen in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Wypler was a two-time All-State linemen at state powerhouse St. Joseph, where he graduated in 2020. His senior year, he was chosen to compete in the Army All-American Bowl.

“Luke was the epitome of a football player and student-athlete, and that carried onto the field,” said St. Joseph coach Dan Marangi, an assistant when Wypler was with the Green Knights. “He was a really smart kid. He made all the line calls. He was directing traffic all over the place and a great kid who was determined to reach the highest level. He had a goal, and that was his vision, and we’re all excited for him.”

