Carter-Vickers on thriving under constant pressure at Celtic

Cameron Carter-Vickers says he thrives off the constant pressure to succeed at Celtic and the "unacceptable" thought of failure.

Since signing for the Glasgow side from Tottenham in 2021, firstly on loan before making the move permanent, the centre-back has been integral in the seven domestic honours the club have won in the following three years.

The United States defender is currently on international duty and is preparing to face Colombia and Brazil in friendlies before the Copa America begins at the end of this month.

"It's a massive club, one thing I like about it is the pressure is always there," Carter-Vickers said when asked by a US-based journalist about his experience of playing for Celtic.

"The title race this year got a bit close and you could see from our fans that it would have been unacceptable to lose it. That definitely helps you and keeps you on your game.

"Football wise, some of the games are really good, some really tough and others not to much. It’s hard to compare to international football."