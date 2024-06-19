Carter-Vickers off Premier League side's radar - gossip

Celtic centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers is not being considered as a target by West Ham United this summer despite reports linking the 26-year-old with a return to the Premier League. (Football Scotland)

A report by Spanish outlet AS suggesting Carl Starfelt is no longer wanted by Celta Vigo - and that the club are prepared to listen to bids for the 29-year-old - has ignited suggestions of a return to Celtic for the centre-half. (Daily Record)

Lecce are considering an approach for out-of-favour 23-year-old Celtic centre-half Gustaf Lagerbielke or Kialonda Gaspar of Estrella Amadora. (Gazzetta)

Celtic have been priced out of a summer move for 25-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after the Anfrield side slapped a mammoth £25m price tag on the Republic of Ireland international. (The Athletic)