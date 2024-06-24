Carter-Vickers left on bench for US opener

[Getty Images]

Cameron Carter-Vickers was an unused substitute in the USA's 2-0 victory over Bolivia on Sunday night.

The Celtic defender was called up to Gregg Berhalter's squad for their Copa America campaign but remained on the bench for their opening game of the tournament.

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun secured the win for the US.

Carter-Vickers has 17 caps for the national team but hasn't started a match for his country since November last year.