Carter scores career-high 4 goals, Penguins blast Sabres 8-4

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WILL GRAVES
·3 min read
  • Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter (77) pust a shot past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Michael Houser (32) with Sabres' Colin Miller (33) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 6, 2021. It was Carter's second goal of the first period. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    1/4

    Sabres Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter (77) pust a shot past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Michael Houser (32) with Sabres' Colin Miller (33) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 6, 2021. It was Carter's second goal of the first period. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter (77) puts a shot behind Buffalo Sabres goaltender Michael Houser (32) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    2/4

    Sabres Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter (77) puts a shot behind Buffalo Sabres goaltender Michael Houser (32) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin (8) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    3/4

    Sabres Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin (8) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Buffalo Sabres' Drake Caggiula (91) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    4/4

    Sabres Penguins Hockey

    Buffalo Sabres' Drake Caggiula (91) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter (77) pust a shot past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Michael Houser (32) with Sabres' Colin Miller (33) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 6, 2021. It was Carter's second goal of the first period. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter (77) puts a shot behind Buffalo Sabres goaltender Michael Houser (32) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin (8) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Buffalo Sabres' Drake Caggiula (91) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored a career-high four goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins moved back into first place in the crowded East Division with an 8-4 victory over Buffalo on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old Carter, acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline, beat Michael Houser three times in the game's first 25 minutes for his first hat trick since March 28, 2018. He added his fourth with a pretty backhand — the 398th of his career — early in the third period that put the Sabres away.

The four-goal performance was the first by a Penguin since Chris Kunitz did it in a win over Washington on Feb. 3, 2013.

Jared McCann had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh. Brian Dumoulin, Sidney Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for the Penguins.

Tristan Jarry overcame a sloppy start to finish with 19 saves as Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of Washington for the top spot in the East. The Capitals, however, have three games remaining. The Penguins have just one, their regular-season finale on Saturday against the Sabres.

Drake Caggiula scored twice for Buffalo, but Houser's homecoming ended with a loss to the team he rooted for while growing up in the northern Pittsburgh suburbs.

The 28-year-old spent nearly a decade before bouncing around the minors before finally reaching the NHL earlier this week. He dazzled in a pair of wins over the New York Islanders to earn a third consecutive start. Playing in front of more than 20 friends and family, Houser stopped 26 shots but couldn't keep the NHL's highest-scoring team under wraps.

Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, but the Sabres — who began the season hoping to end a nine-year playoff drought — assured themselves of finishing with the worst record in the 30-team NHL for the fourth time since 2013-14.

The Penguins by contrast have the longest active playoff streak (15 years) in major North American professional sports. Yet just reaching the postseason isn't enough, one of the reasons they brought in Carter last month.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion adds depth and a veteran presence in the bottom six. Perhaps just as importantly, his “shoot first” mentality is something the Penguins — who can sometimes frustrate coach Mike Sullivan by searching for the pretty play instead of the prudent — desperately need.

After Caggiula surprised Jarry with a shot to the short side 2:45 in, Carter took over. He slipped a wrist shot by Houser 9:57 into the first. He needed less than two minutes to put the Penguins in front, taking a nice drop pass from Jason Zucker for a power-play goal. He completed a natural hat trick with a rebound by Houser 4:36 into the second.

The Sabres kept pace for a little while. Caggulia's second of the game tied it at 3 just 37 seconds after Zucker's third but the Penguins simply kept coming.

Pittsburgh then reeled off four straight — including Carter's backhand flip — to take control and inch closer to at least having home-ice advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.

Pittsburgh's 21 home victories this season are tied with Tampa Bay for tops in the league.

UP NEXT

Buffalo and Pittsburgh wrap up their respective regular seasons with their eighth and final meeting. The Penguins are 6-1 against the Sabres.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Pius Suter with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes

    Pius Suter (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 05/06/2021

  • Jeff Skinner with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

    Jeff Skinner (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 05/06/2021

  • Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich suspended one game for high-sticking against Capitals

    Rangers forward ﻿Pavel ﻿Buchnevich has been suspended one game ﻿without pay, for high-sticking Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha during Wednesday's 4-2 loss.

  • Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere reacts to 2-game suspension

    Shayne Gostisbehere wassuccinct and blunt about the NHL Department of Player Safety's decision to suspend him two games for boarding Mark Friedman. By Jordan Hall

  • 15 Heart-Healthy Mediterranean Diet Snacks

    The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest diets around, and it is also considered a heart-healthy eating pattern. Recipes like Everything Bagel Crispy Chickpeas and Fig Honey Yogurt bring the flavor and nutrition of the Mediterranean diet together for a heart-healthy snack. Crispy, salty and packed with everything-bagel goodness, these crispy chickpeas are a delicious, healthy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or tossed into a salad for added crunch.

  • Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, brother of Colts draftee Sam Ehlinger, found dead

    University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead Thursday

  • Emma Hayes 'overwhelmed with emotion' leading Chelsea to first Women's Champions League final

    The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.

  • WTA roundup: Elise Mertens upsets Simona Halep in Madrid

    No. 13 seed Elise Mertens rallied from a break down in each of the final two sets to eliminate No. 3 seed Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday. Mertens, of Belgium, needed two hours and 34 minutes to defeat the Romanian on the clay courts of Spain. It was Mertens' second win in six attempts against Halep and her first on clay.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Recap: Jones wins Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Darlington

    NASCAR‘s newest car met NASCAR‘s oldest superspeedway Wednesday night in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series — and one of the sport‘s most iconic cars brought home the checkered flag. Erik Jones raced his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet from fourth place on a late-race restart to surge past Timmy Hill and Anthony Alfredo […]

  • Conor McGregor rips Floyd Mayweather for brawling with Jake Paul: ‘It’s embarrassing’

    "Whatever way you spin this, it's sad."

  • 'I'll kill you': Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul scrap after YouTube star swipes former champ's hat

    Floyd Mayweather is boxing Logan Paul in an exhibition on June 6, but he nearly came to blows with his brother and fellow YouTube star Jake Paul.

  • Former Packers WR James Jones thinks Aaron Rodgers situation is ‘fixable’

    James Jones acknowledged a conflict between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers but the former WR believes it can be resolved.

  • The Patriots probably have a very specific job in mind for Rhamondre Stevenson

    At least ... at first.

  • Jake Paul swiped Floyd Mayweather's cap, and this is only going to get worse

    As far as boxing news conference stunts go, this was just the warm-up act.

  • NFL star Metcalf's 100-metre bid met with scepticism from veterans of the track

    (Reuters) - "Football players don't have any clue." That was the verdict of Olympian Mike Rodgers as National Football League wide receiver DK Metcalf prepares to compete in the 100-metre sprint at Sunday's USA Track and Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. The Seattle Seahawk, who posted a 4.33-second, 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL combine, is competing in hope of earning a spot at next month's U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

  • Video: Brawl erupts after Jake Paul steals Floyd Mayweather’s cap at press event

    All hell broke loose and punches were thrown when Jake Paul stole Floyd Mayweather's cap in Miami.

  • Dolphins releasing starting free safety, team captain Bobby McCain

    After taking safety Jevon Holland with a second-round pick, the Dolphins are moving on from Bobby McCain in a cost-cutting move.

  • Adam Schefter seems to change his tune about when he obtained the Aaron Rodgers news

    A week ago, Aaron Rodgers hijacked the 2021 draft. The reporter who threw the biggest log onto the burgeoning fire now claims that Rodgers had nothing to do with it, and that the reporter specifically chose to drop the bomb just hours before the start of the draft. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, ESPN’s [more]

  • Rickie Fowler returns at Wells Fargo Championship and talks state of game, rival league

    Rickie Fowler hasn't competed on the PGA Tour since the first week of April. The extended break included a lot of golf.