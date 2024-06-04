Carter replaces Harmon as South Pontotoc baseball coach

Jeff Harmon has stepped down as the head baseball coach at South Pontotoc and will be replaced by assistant coach Lance Carter. The news was confirmed to the Daily Journal on Monday.

“I feel blessed. I really do,” Carter said. “Of course, that's where I'm from, so it's always nice to be able to stay home.”

Carter graduated from South Pontotoc in 2010 and played for the 2009 team that reached the state championship series. He took an assistant coach's job at South Pontotoc after graduating college in 2014 and has held the position ever since.

The new Cougar skipper is eager to work with a group of players with which he’s already very familiar.

“We've got a pretty good group,” he said. “That's really the best part of the job is just getting in there and working with the guys and being with them every day.”

Carter feels that his time under Harmon, whom he considers a mentor, has prepared him for the role.

“He did a really great job the last couple years of kind of letting me take on a lot more and kind of exposing me to more of what being a head coach is and how to go about your business and that kind of stuff,” Carter said.

He’ll take over a South Pontotoc team coming off a Class 4A North half finals appearance, its first since 2009.