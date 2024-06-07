Carter Raymond tosses one-hit shutout to lead Randolph to Class 2A state championship game

Jun. 6—NORTH MANKATO — Carter Raymond dazzled in the circle on Thursday and now the Randolph High School softball team is a win away from a second state title.

Raymond didn't allow a hit until the seventh, tallying 11 strikeouts in seven shutout innings as the top-seeded Rockets beat No. 5 St. Agnes 1-0 in a Class 2A semifinal at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

Randolph will now take on No. 2 Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial at 2 p.m. Friday for the Class 2A state title. The Rockets are in pursuit of title No. 2 in four years, while LCWM is hoping to win its first state softball championship.

The Rockets (26-1) will be heading back to the championship, thanks to the aforementioned Raymond.

The junior right-hander had no walks and worked around a pair of errors as well. The only hit she allowed was a single by Angela Proper to lead off the seventh.

Proper was also stellar in the circle for St. Agnes (23-3). She struck out 13 and allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings.

But that one run was more than enough for Raymond, who scored that lone run and reached base three times. Ella Banks drove her in with an RBI double in the third.

The Rockets won a Class 1A title in 2021.

Link to box score