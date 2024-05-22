Carter leaves Nottinghamshire after nine years

Matt Carter was part of the Trent Rockets team that won the 2022 edition of The Hundred competition [Getty Images]

Off-spinner Matt Carter has departed Nottinghamshire by mutual agreement after nine years at the club.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract in November for the short form of the game but has not played since September 2023.

Carter took 59 T20 wickets for Nottinghamshire and was part of the Outlaws side that won the T20 Blast in 2020.

"We would like to thank Matt for his nine years of service and wish him all the best for the future," Nottinghamshire wrote on their official website.