Carter Knoy offers multi-purpose weapon for Harrison offense

WEST LAFAYETTE − Carter Knoy's first active mode of transportation was by scooting his butt across the floor.

Thus, he earned the nickname Scooter.

It stuck.

And Knoy still scoots.

Only now it's via his feet and by weaving in, out and around opposing defenses.

"He is really a true all-purpose guy," Harrison football coach Terry Peebles said of Knoy. "He's a really good kick returner. A great receiver. We've used him a lot at running back this year and this is probably one of those years we're going to use him at running back and receiver an equal amount."

Through two games, Knoy is showing his multi-purpose abilities.

A season after racking up 966 all-purpose yards, Knoy is well on his way to surpassing that and has become the go-to for quarterback Cailix Dillon.

"You can put him at any position and he's going to likely be faster than anyone he's against," Dillon said. "It helps a lot at running back or out in the slot, getting around people and making people miss."

Knoy is averaging 5.3 yards per on 15 carries this season and has 10 catches for 100 yards, including a game-changing fourth quarter touchdown that opened the floodgates for a Week 1 victory over West Lafayette.

"This is a big year," Knoy said, alluding to his final season of high school football. "I just want to go out and play the game that we can. And if we do that, we will win."

Last week was one of those instances where Harrison's offense didn't play to its potential.

The Raiders led Plainfield 14-0 but never scored again in a 15-14 loss.

But the explosiveness was still there, with running back Chris Ferguson, and with Knoy being that Swiss Army knife who'll likely only become more utilized as the season progresses.

"Carter had a great offseason," Peebles said. "He's stronger and faster than he's ever been. He's really locked in. ... Carter's a little different. He's a special kid."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Harrison Raiders running back Carter Knoy (25) breaks past West Lafayette Red Devils linebacker Ian Szulkowski (30) and defensive end Porter Mitrione (7) during the IHSAA football game against the West Lafayette Red Devils, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Harrison High School in West Lafayette, Ind. Harrison won 42 - 6.

Marion (1-1) at Harrison (1-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Series history: Harrison has won four of the five meetings, including 51-6 last season.

About Marion: The Giants average 14 points and allow 29.5. ... Marion's 22 points in a Week 1 victory over Fort Wayne South was its only time scoring more than 20 in its last 15 games. ... The Giants have not started a season 2-1 since 2019. ... Statistical leaders-Passing: Tim Jones (25-35, 257 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT). ... Rushing: Jones (13 car., 78 yards, 1 TD). ... Receiving: Jadion Smith (10 rec., 130 yards, 1 TD).

About Harrison: The Raiders average 28 points and allow 10.5 per game. ... Harrison's 14 points last week matched its lowest total in its last 20 games. ... Harrison is just outside the top 10 in both the coaches and Associated Press Class 5A polls. ... Statistical leaders-Passing: Cailix Dillon (25-28, 275 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT). ... Rushing: Chris Ferguson (27 car., 161 yards, 2 TD). ... Receiving: Carter Knoy (10 rec., 100 yards, 2 TD). ... Defense: Jackson Mills (18 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT), Jackson Ketterer (13 tackles), Kasen Newton (13 tackles, 1 INT), Koen Martin (10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack). ... Kicking: Alex Stene (5-5 PAT, 2-2 FG, long of 40).

Coach Peebles' take: "Last week was a weird week because we had to cancel and move around some practices due to the heat. Game plan wise, we didn't do some of the stuff we wanted. We just wanted to go to Plainfield and fight and see where we were physically. When you look at it in those terms, we played pretty well."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Carter Knoy offers multi-purpose weapon for Harrison offense