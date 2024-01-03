Carter, Kaluma rally Kansas State to 62-55 victory over Chicago State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 19 points, Arthur Kaluma had a double-double and Kansas State came from behind to beat Chicago State 62-55 on Tuesday night.

Carter sank 6 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of his free throws for the Wildcats (10-3). Kaluma finished with 14 points and a season-high 13 rebounds. David N’Guessan pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Jahsean Corbett had 10 points and five rebounds by halftime, helping Chicago State take a 30-27 lead. Cam Carter had 11 points to help Kansas State rally from a 28-21 deficit to get within one possession. The Wildcats shot 35.7% before the intermission and made just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

Carter scored four in an 8-0 run to begin the second half as Kansas State took a five-point lead and never trailed again. The Wildcats took their biggest lead at 59-50 on a dunk by Taj Manning with 62 seconds left to play.

Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 19 on 6-for-13 shooting with a 3-pointer for the independent Cougars (7-13). He made 6 of 8 foul shots and added four rebounds. Corbett scored 12 with eight boards.

Kansas State won 10 nonconference games for a second straight season under second-year coach Jerome Tang. The Wildcats improved to 3-0 all-time against Chicago State with home wins in 2007 and 2009.

Chicago State has lost four straight after a four-game win streak that started with a 75-73 victory over then-No. 25 Northwestern on Dec. 13. It was the first win over a ranked team in program history.

UP NEXT

Chicago State: The Cougars travel to play Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Kansas State: The Wildcats begin Big 12 Conference play on Saturday when they host Central Florida.

