Carter Jr. scores 26 points, carries Navy past Brown 76-56

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- John Carter Jr. matched his career-best with 26 points and Navy defeated Brown 76-56 on Saturday.

Cam Davis added 24 points for the Midshipmen (4-3). Carter, Greg Summers and Luke Loehr each had a team-high six rebounds.

Brandon Anderson had 19 points for the Bears (4-3). Zach Hunsaker added 14 points and Tamenang Choh had 11.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Navy plays Bryant on the road on Monday. Brown takes on Merrimack at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com