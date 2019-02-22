Carter Hart's Eagles-themed Stadium Series mask is a thing of beauty originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Updated: 8:35 p.m.

Our harts truly cannot handle this.



It looks like we've finally gotten a peek at the highly anticipated Carter Hart mask for the Stadium Series game on Saturday at 8 p.m. on NBC.





Hart, who attended the Eagles-Cowboys game this past season, mentioned on Feb. 14 that the helmet would be Eagles-inspired, since they are playing at Lincoln Financial Field ... and we are thrilled about these worlds colliding.



The helmet certainly did not disappoint.





What did disappoint, at least for many Flyers fans, was Scott Gordon's decision to start Brian Elliott over Carter Hart (see story).

But back to the helmet: One side was shown on Twitter on Friday, which bears an image of your Super Bowl LII MVP, Nick Foles. On the top, the Eagles' logo and the inscription "Philadelphia Eagles."

Here it is, in all its glory.





CAN WE TALK ABOUT THIS? PLEASE? BC I NEED TO TALK ABOUT THIS. TO EVERYONE. FOREVER. OH MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/DDkcpuH9bL — plain ol' becky 🏒 (@beccaaaxo39) February 22, 2019

And shortly after, the Flyers released a video of Hart explaining the helmet design, which features Carson Wentz on the other side and the Eagles' team motto, "We all we got, we all we need," on the back.

And some more looks from our guys from ice level.

Carter Hart's practice helmet.



"We all we got, we all need." pic.twitter.com/0PuRvcLlmZ



— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 22, 2019

Carter Hart with his special mask he'll wear for Saturday's game. pic.twitter.com/NbzlSix8nA — John Boruk (@johnborukNBCS) February 22, 2019

It also got the seal of approval from Eagles DT Fletcher Cox, who swapped jerseys with the 20-year-old netminder.

What a glorious, glorious collaboration.



Fly, Carter, Fly.





