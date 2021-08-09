Carter Hart re-signs with Flyers press conference

Watch Hart press conference after Flyers' goalie signs new deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Just ahead of his 23rd birthday, Carter Hart signed a new three-year, $11.937 million contract Monday.

The Flyers' goalie was a restricted free agent and coming off of his entry-level deal. He'll be a restricted free agent when his new contract expires in the 2024 offseason.

Hart will celebrate his birthday Friday. For more details on his deal, click here.

You can watch Hart's press conference live below at 4 p.m. ET.