Carter Hart’s new mask honors late Ray Emery
Carter Hart returned to the Flyers’ net Monday after missing a month due to an abdominal strain. During the 4-1 win over the Panthers, he debuted a new lid that honors a former NHL goalie.
Along with a tribute to teammate Oskar Lindblom, who’s battling Ewing’s sarcoma, Hart’s mask features images of the late Ray Emery and his nickname, “Razor.” Painted by artist Franny Drummond of PaintZoo, who has done masks for Steve Mason, Devan Dubnyk, Brian Elliott, and Jimmy Howard, among others, Hart asked for one honoring the former Flyers netminder.
What a honor to paint this mask for @c_hart70 we talked about this mask an really wanted to pay tribute to Ray. I have painted for razor when he was here in philly an my friend @dielairbrush had painted also. So we took design that would go well with his equip to really have a mask just like Razor with his portraits on sides. Rest In Peace Ray🙏🏻. Hope everyone enjoys mask. @philadelphiaflyers @c_hart70 @sata_by_dan_am @sata_global @dynabrade_inc @basfrefinish @dnasty54 #hockey #tribute #custompaint #goaliemaskart #art #airbrush #rayemery #basfrefinish
A post shared by Franny Drummond (@paintzoo) on Feb 10, 2020 at 2:36pm PST
“I wanted to pay tribute to a guy who was, from what I heard … the boys said they loved him,” Hart via NHL.com. “I never met him, but any time you lose a guy in the goalie fraternity of that importance, it’s very sad. I just wanted to pay tribute to him.”
Emery was 35 when he died in July 2018 after drowning in Lake Ontario. He played 88 games for the Flyers over two different stints in Philadelphia.
