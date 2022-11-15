Carter earns ACC Linebacker of the Week

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter just received a distinct honor.

With his performance against Lousiville last Saturday, Carter earned ACC Linebacker of the Week, Clemson Athletics announced on Tuesday.

Filling in for the injured Trenton Simpson at the weakside ‘backer spot last week as opposed to his usual strongside position, Carter made the most of the opportunity.

The sophomore had one of the Tigers’ standout performances in the win over the Cardinals, finishing with 8.0 tackles (3.5 for loss), two sacks, an interception and a pass breakup.

“I hate that Trent is out, so it is that next-man-up mentality. Someone had to step up,” Carter said after the game. “We moved some guys around. We did it for him. He is hurt, so we just tried to pick him up and get the win.”

A former five-star recruit, Carter now has 49 total tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions on the year.

With the weekly award, the talented young sophomore has another honor to add to his resume.

List

Twitter reacts to DeAndre Hopkins' dominant return to football

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire