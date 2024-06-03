Carter County Omnium hosts 40th annual “Roan Groan” race

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cyclists and adrenaline seekers gathered at the annual Carter County Omnium bicycle racing event, the “Roan Groan.”

The 40th annual ‘Roan Groan’ showcased the Carter County and Elizabethton areas. Athletes participated in three races: a climbing road race, a time trial and a criterium. The race featured a category-one climb of 7.4 miles and ventured through Roan Mountain to Carvers Gap.

Photo WJHL

Photo WJHL

Photo WJHL

Photo WJHL

Photo WJHL

The bicycle race was a weekend event that welcomed beginners and amateurs to more professional cyclists. Participants raced at the appropriate skill level and cycled various distances.

VFL Josh Dobbs headlines ‘Night of Champions’ fundraiser

“Therefore, to race, you have to race at the same skill level,” said race director Reneau Dubberley. “And so we have five different skill levels, and bicycle races are now [level] five, being the entry-level. So, somebody can walk up this weekend and do their first race, and that’s Category five, and it goes all the way up to Category one.

Dubberley said that Carter County is “terrain that we don’t have anywhere else.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.