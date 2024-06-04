Carter Co. Schools appoints two high school baseball coaches

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools has appointed two new high school head baseball coaches.

Garren Jackson was named head coach of Hampton High School baseball, and Principal Mike “Acey” Ensor will coach baseball at Unaka High School.

Garren Jackson, Hampton HS

A Tuesday news release from the school system said Jackson is the assistant baseball coach at Hampton. This fall, he’ll move into the head coaching position while teaching physical education classes at Hampton Elementary.

Teams prepare for 2024 Appy League season

The release said Jackson coached two all-conference pitchers at Cherokee High School and coached at Surgoinsville Middle School. He also served as the pitching coach at University High, where he had two state appearances.

Mike “Acey” Ensor, UHS

Mike Ensor is the principal of Unaka High School, and the district said he’s eager to step back into coaching.

Ensor has been an administrator, teacher and coach for numerous sports during his 28-year career with Carter County Schools.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.