Will Carson Wentz's return to Philly be as dramatic as these 10 former Eagles?

Some of the greatest players in Eagles history have returned to Philly as the enemy, and it always takes some getting used to.

Reggie as a Packer? Dawk as a Bronco? Shady as a Bill? T.O. as a Cowboy?

It takes a little getting used to.

This fall, unless he gets benched, released or traded in the next few months, Carson Wentz will face the Eagles at the Linc, where he went 22-11-1 from 2016 through 2020, including a 6-0 mark in 2017 that helped the Eagles lock up the No. 1 seed on the way to a Super Bowl championship.

How will Wentz be greeted by the fans at the Linc? How will he handle the pressure? How will he perform facing his former team?

Whatever happens it will be compelling drama. It always is.

With that in mind, here are 10 of our favorite tales of former Eagles returning to Philadelphia for the first time.

Interesting to note the Eagles are 8-2 in these games.

Jeremiah Trotter, Washington

Eagles 27, Washington 25, Oct. 5, 2003, the Linc

The game: Trott was hurt when the Eagles played in Philly late in the 2002 season, his first year in Washington, so the 2003 matchup was his first game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Trott had five tackles, picked off Donovan McNabb and had two pass knockdowns. A year later, he was an Eagle again.

What Trotter said: “I’m excited, man. It’s going to be a big one for me as well as this team. I don’t have anything but good things to say about that organization. It’s a 1st-class organization that gave me an opportunity to play and build my name and be very successful.”

Donovan McNabb, Washington

Washington 17, Eagles 12, Oct. 3, 2010, the Linc

The game: McNabb completed only eight passes, but he did enough to beat the Eagles in his ballyhooed return to Philadelphia. McNabb was greeted warmly by the fans when he first came out for warmups but booed the rest of the day. After the game, TV cameras in Washington’s locker room showed McNabb telling teammates the win proved the Eagles made a mistake trading him. McNabb won four games the rest of his career.

What McNabb said: “The organization means a lot to me. The coaches mean a lot. The success I’ve had, it’s not just because of myself. It’s because of the players that surrounded me. Eleven years is one that you can’t just forget in a day, a week or a year.”

Keith Byars, Keith Jackson, Dolphins

Dolphins 19, Eagles 14, Nov. 14, 1993, the Vet

The game: This was a homecoming not just for Byars and Jackson but for long-time Eagles Mike Golic and Ron Heller as well. Byars and Jackson bet on who would get booed worse – “I definitely got booed louder,” Jackson told Byars in the locker room. The two combined for just 31 scrimmage yards, but the Dolphins won, giving Don Shula his NFL-record 325th career win. After Scott Mitchell got hurt, the QB who led the Dolphins on the game-winning field goal drive was none other than Doug Pederson.

What Keith Jackson said: “It meant a lot, maybe too much to me. I was trying so hard that I was messing up. It was a game I was looking forward to but I’m glad it’s over with.”

What Keith Byars said: “It was tough mentally to get into this one. The Eagles are still my friends. It felt so strange.”

Terrell Owens, Cowboys

Eagles 38, Cowboys 24, Oct. 8, 2006, the Linc

The game: T.O.’s highly anticipated return to Philly did not go well a year after the Eagles suspended him halfway through the season. With Drew Bledsoe struggling (18-for-38, 3 INTs), T.O. managed just 3 catches for 45 yards, and his nemesis, Donovan McNabb had a huge game with 354 passing yards, two touchdowns – including an 87-yarder to Hank Baskett - and no INTs.

What Owens said: “Even with all the boos, the chants, it didn’t bother me. The crowd, that’s the passion they have here in Philly. Actually, I thought it was going to be worse.”

Reggie White, Packers

Eagles 13, Packers 7, Sept. 18, 1994, the Vet

The game: It was a quiet return to Philly for one of the greatest players in franchise history. White was credited with three tackles and no sacks. White did record a sack in his second and final visit to Philadelphia three years later.

What White said: “It’s hard to play against your friends, but you have to. I miss those guys. It’s too bad we’re not together anymore, but things like that happen.”

LeSean McCoy, Bills

Eagles 23, Bills 20, Dec. 13, 2015, the Linc

The game: This was Shady’s first season after Chip Kelly shipped him to Buffalo, and it was anything but a happy reunion. Shady was still furious at Kelly … and he still is today. And rightfully so. Kiko Alonso? Seriously? Shady ran for 74 yards and had 35 more receiving on his way to his fourth of six career Pro Bowls.

What McCoy said: “You lose a game, obviously you’re mad and disappointed. Just upset that we didn’t win the game. You know, the same as any game if you lose.”

DeSean Jackson, Washington

Eagles 37, Washington 34, Sept. 21, 2014, the Linc

The game: In D-Jack’s third game for Washington, he caught 5 passes for 117 yards from Kirk Cousins, including an 81-yard TD. Jackson was overshadowed by former teammate Jeremy Maclin, who had 8-for-154 and caught one of Nick Foles’ three TD passes. That was the first of four 100-yard games Jackson had against the Eagles – three for Washington, one for Tampa. Only Julio Jones has had more.

What Jackson said: “Honestly, it’s a new time. It’s a new era. I don’t see them worrying about me, and I don’t worry about them. I’m happy where I’m at.”

Cris Carter, Vikings

Eagles 32, Vikings 24, Oct. 15, 1990, the Vet

The game: Carter had a spectacular return to Philly just a year after Buddy Ryan released him, a move that years later Carter said saved his life because it forced him to get help for his drug problem. Carter was 6-for-151 with two long touchdown catches from Rich Gannon and in the game’s final minutes, he ran over to the Eagles’ sideline, shook Ryan’s hand and thanked him.

What Carter said: “It’s no big deal. I was just trying to help our team win. I was just trying to do my job. It was emotional. Anytime you play on Monday Night Football it’s going to be emotional. Coming back to Philadelphia probably added a little more to it.”

Irving Fryar, Washington

Eagles 35, Washington 28, Nov. 14, 1999, the Vet

The game: After Pro Bowl seasons for the Eagles in 1996 and 1997, the South Jersey native had a miserable 1998 season for an atrocious 3-13 Eagles team playing out the string for beleaguered coach Ray Rhodes. Fryar retired after the season, only to change his mind and sign with Washington. In his return to Philly, Fryar played sparingly and didn’t catch a pass.

What Fryar said: “Last year was the worst year of my life. And I’m talking about having been on drugs, almost losing my family, being in jail and all that kind of stuff. None of those can amount to what I went through last year. The only thing good that came out of last year was that I made it through another year alive.”

Brian Dawkins, Broncos

Eagles 30, Broncos 27, Dec. 27, 2009, the Linc

The game: Few returns were as emotional as Dawk’s, who was in his first year with the Broncos after a 13-year Hall of Fame career with the Eagles. Dawk had eight tackles, but Donovan McNabb threw for 322 yards and three TDs and Brent Celek had a 121-yard game, and the Eagles sent Dawk back to Denver disappointed.

What Dawkins said: “It was real nerve-wracking. I’ve been in a lot of big games before, but I was trying to control my emotions, but it was real tough for this game.