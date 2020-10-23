Carson Wentz's 'Raider' audible leads to big play in Eagles-Giants game

'Raider' audible by Eagles' Wentz leads to 40-yard gain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If Jon Gruden was watching the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field, the Raiders coach might have a new play to use Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Eagles at the Giants' 49-yard line late in the third quarter, quarterback Carson Wentz lined up in a shotgun formation. But he saw something he didn't like, so Wentz audibled.

"Raider. Raider. Raider. Raider," Wentz yelled out.

"Excited to see what Raider is," FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck said as the ball was snapped.

On the new play, wide receiver Travis Fulgham cut to the outside and Wentz hit him for a 40-yard gain down to the Giants' 9-yard line.

"Raider is a big play," Buck said.

Despite the 40-yard play, Wentz, Fulgham and the Eagles weren't able to score a touchdown on the drive. Instead, they turned the ball over on downs at the 3-yard line and the Giants marched down the field for a 97-yard drive that concluded with a Daniel Jones touchdown pass to Sterling Sheppard.

Gruden should adopt the play. Just don't call it "Eagle." It probably won't work if he does.