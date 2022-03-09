Carson Wentz's first season with Commanders will be full of reunions

Wentz's first season in D.C. will be full of reunions originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders will be Carson Wentz's third team in as many years and during his first season in Washington, the former No. 2 pick will have a chance to see the two who traded him away.

Now in the NFC East, Wentz is now set to go up against the Eagles -- the team that drafted him in 2016 -- twice, including his first game back in Philadelphia since the Eagles traded him to the Colts.

Wentz will see the Colts as well. The NFC East is locked in to play against the AFC South for a portion of their schedule, and that game is expected to be played on the road in Indianapolis.

The exact week in which these matchups fall is still unknown, as the NFL has only revealed teams' opponents for next season rather than the full 17-game slate. The league plans to release the full schedule on May 12.

If Wentz's first matchup against the Eagles is at FedEx Field, he'll be in store for three different reunions all in one season. His first game against the Eagles, the first game back at Lincoln Financial Field and his return to Indy. Given how things ended at both of Wentz's prior stops, it's hard to imagine those crowds will be hospitable.

Washington acquired Wentz from the Colts for a 2022 third-round pick, a conditional 2023 third-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick swap according to multiple reports. The Commanders will pay Wentz all $28 million of his salary for 2022, while the rest of his contract is non-guaranteed.