PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Carson Wentz's best play happened on the sideline.

The Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback took a few minutes during the second day of training camp Friday to greet an 11-year-old boy who has endured 12 surgeries due to a rare genetic disorder. The video of Wentz hugging Giovanni Hamilton was posted on the team's Twitter account and already had 1.2 million views in five hours.

Hamilton suffers from Schwartz Jampel Syndrome, a type of dwarfism. His mother told reporters Wentz is the boy's hero. The boy, sporting a green Mohawk, cried when Wentz hugged him and signed a No. 11 jersey.

Wentz later posted on Instagram: ''Sooo humbling. Kids like this inspire me every day! Thanks Giovanni!''

Wentz still wears a bracelet that says ''Dutch Destroyer'' in honor of Lukas Kusters, a boy he met in 2017 who died of cancer soon afterward.

One of the missions of Wentz's Audience of One Foundation is an outdoor youth program - Camp Conquerors - that serves children with physical challenges and life-threatening illnesses.

