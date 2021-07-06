Carson Wentz working out with teammates in Texas

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz makes his offseason home in Texas, so he invited some of his new teammates to work with him there before training camp.

Receiver Mike Strachan posted photos on Instagram.

Backup quarterback Jacob Eason, receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon, Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal and tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson were spotted in photos along with Wentz and Strachan, via Charlie Clifford of WISH.

A year ago, Wentz had the Eagles’ skill position players working with him at the same high school field in the Houston area.

The Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts this offseason, and the quarterback recently said he feels “a new passion for the game” in Indianapolis.

