Carson Wentz to wear No. 2 for the Indianapolis Colts

The Carson Wentz era in Philadelphia officially ends in about 3 hours and 11 minutes, and we have some news in what could be our final article about the quarterback until 2022 when the Eagles travel to Indy to face the Colts.

Wentz will officially be traded to the Colts at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, but that didn’t stop the organization from blessing the quarterback’s biggest fan back in Philadelphia.

Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster and Wentz had a great relationship while the quarterback was here in Philadelphia, and that relationship will continue while Wentz is with the Colts.

In a cool gesture that allowed Giovanni to break some news, the cool kid unveiled a blue No. 2 Colts jersey with Wentz’s name on the back.

Wentz wore No. 11 at North Dakota State and with the Eagles, but Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is currently wearing No. 11 and shut down any idea of a swap, per the Indy Star.



“(Wentz) asked me how locked in I am on No. 11,” Pittman said, referencing a conversation with his new quarterback. “I told him I’m pretty locked in. He said, ‘Alright, that’s fine. I’m going to change anyway.’

“I’m staying No. 11.”

Wentz wore the No. 20 in high school, and with 1 + 1 = 2, he’ll still be No. 11 in his own mind.

Previous Indianapolis Colts players to wear No. 2 include Timmy Brown (1968), Boris Shlapak (1972), Toni Linhart (1974-79), Raul Allegre (1983-85), Rigoberto Sanchez (2017-18), and Brian Hoyer (2019).

If Wentz does what he’s supposed to do, he could get the number retired.

When the Eagles and Colts meet in 2022, it’ll be the battle of No. 2 jerseys, since Philadelphia starter, Jalen Hurts wears No. 2 for the Eagles.

