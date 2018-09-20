Carson Wentz wants to pick up where he left off

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz expects there will be “a lot of emotions going on” when he heads out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field in uniform on Sunday.

The matchup with the Colts will be Wentz’s first game since tearing his ACL and LCL last December, so it’s easy to understand why his heart will be pumping a little faster than usual. Once those first moments are out of the way, Wentz expects it will be “football again” and he is looking for that football to look like the kind he was playing before he got hurt.

“I just want to pick up where we left off last year,” Wentz said, via Philly.com. “We had a lot of big plays last year when we were in situational football. Third down, red zone, things we really excelled in last year. Those are things we want to keep building on. … At the end of the day, I, and really this whole offense and this whole organization, always have high expectations. We expect to start fast, play fast, be clicking.”

Some rust after nine-plus months out of the lineup would be natural, but Wentz said he feels his weeks of running the scout team against an Eagles defense that plays “very fast” will help him against the Colts. Sunday will bring the answer to that and other questions that Wentz and the Eagles have been seeking for a long time.