Carson Wentz understands Commanders' decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke

Wentz understands Commanders' decision to stick with Heinicke originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. -- Carson Wentz returned to Washington Commanders' practice on Wednesday for the first time since Week 6, a positive sign as the quarterback nears the end of his recovery from a broken finger.

But even when Wentz does return to the active roster, the starting quarterback job will no longer be his. That belongs to Taylor Heinicke, who was named the Commanders' QB1 going forward following Washington's win over Houston this past weekend -- the club's fourth victory in five Heinicke starts.

Wentz addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since his injury. Naturally, the quarterback wishes he was starting again, but Wentz is determined to help the surging Commanders in any way he can.

"I get it, I get it. It's part of the business," Wentz said of Rivera's decision to name Heinicke the starter. "I totally understand where we are at as a team and everything else. Obviously, as a competitor, you want to be out there. ... But at the same time, I have a great relationship with Taylor and all the guys. I've been happy to see him succeed in what he's been able to do."

Given the circumstances of his injury and the current situation, it would've been both easy and understandable for Wentz to be disgruntled. He was brought to Washington to be the club's starter and a broken finger is the reason that gig was originally taken away from him.

But Wentz has handled the last five weeks with true professionalism, according to both Rivera and Heinicke, which has earned him respect throughout the locker room.

"He's been in all the meetings, he's been at practice, he's been helping me out a lot," Heinicke said. "Our relationship has been great ever since he's gotten here. I understand it must be tough on him the last several weeks, but he's put that aside and he's helped me out a lot. So, it's a lot of credit to him and speaks to his character."

"He's been a true pro," Rivera added. "He has done a heck of a job being part of it and staying engaged and very supportive. It's been really good."

Wentz's leadership hasn't wavered through this process, either. On Thursday, the quarterback plans to have several of his teammates and their respective families over at his house for Thanksgiving. Heinicke said he will be in attendance, too.

It's worth noting that Rivera did not name Heinicke the club's starter for the remainder of the season. But the head coach did say Sunday that the plan is to work Wentz in as the backup once he returns. Then, they'll assess the situation from there.

For this week, Rivera said Heinicke will be the starter with rookie Sam Howell as the backup. Wentz was designated to return to practice but is not currently on the active roster; the club has three weeks from Wednesday to activate him.

Wentz has been through multiple different situations in his seven NFL seasons, this one is just the latest chapter in what's been a whirlwind few years of his career. The quarterback plans to stay ready in case his number is called.

"I'm going to do what I can to help [Heinicke] and be a part of this and stay ready," Wentz said. "This league is crazy and things happen, so I'll be ready to go."