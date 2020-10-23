Carson Wentz’s two big runs on opening drive help Eagles to 7-0 lead

Carson Wentz went 4-for-4 for 45 yards on the Eagles’ opening drive. But it was more what the Eagles quarterback did with his legs.

On fourth-and-one from the Giants 31, Wentz scrambled for 3 yards before sliding.

Three plays later, Wentz scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

It was Wentz’s fifth rushing touchdown. Only Kyler Murray has more among quarterbacks, with six. Cam Newton also has five rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles’ scoring drive was 11 plays and covered 75 yards.

The Eagles got DeSean Jackson involved early in his return. He caught two passes for 19 yards and had a 12-yard run.

