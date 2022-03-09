Carson Wentz traded to Giants division rival Commanders: report

Carson Wentz runs off field looking at scoreboard

The Giants will have to deal with Carson Wentz twice a season yet again, but in a different uniform this time.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders have found their new quarterback, trading for Wentz with the Indianapolis Colts. The package is a 2022 third-round pick, 2023 third-round pick that can become a second if Wentz plays 70 percent of snaps.

The Commanders also get a 2022 second-round pick and will assume the entire $28 million Wentz is due this season.



Washington has been searching for the right quarterback for quite some time, and they were expected to be checking in on any veteran that was available via trade. For Giants fans, a sigh of relief came when Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.

However, Wentz is obviously very familiar with the NFC East landscape given his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and being a key piece in winning a Super Bowl with them (he was one of the best QBs in the game before a season-ending injury gave birth to the Nick Foles miracle).

While Wentz didn't work out in Philly or Indy, he is still a very good quarterback that has some good talent around him including Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin.