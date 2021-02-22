Carson Wentz traded to Colts: Everything we know

The Jalen Hurts era is upon us, as the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for two picks.

Here’s everything we know about the trade so far, from the salary cap ramifications to the impact it’ll have on the field for the Birds.

Eagles trading Carson Wentz

Dec 3, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in action against the Washington Redskins during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will receive the 85th overall pick in this year's draft, and the conditional second-rounder can become a first-round pick based on Wentz's playing time. Wentz needs to play at least 75% of the Colts' offensive snaps for the 2022 conditional pick to convey to a first-rounder, according to sources. The pick also could become a first-rounder if Wentz plays at least 70% of the snaps and the Colts reach the playoffs. Full story here

Eagles to continue evaluating the quarterback position

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz’s departure leaves Jalen Hurts as the only quarterback on the roster and the starter until at least the NFL draft in April. With cap limitations set to hinder free agency and the Eagles possibly not wanting to make the same mistake twice, Howie Roseman could go the route of adding a veteran to pair with the young leader he has in Jalen Hurts. [listicle id=647186]

Salary cap impact of the Eagles trading Carson Wentz

With the move, Wentz now owns the biggest dead cap hit in NFL history, per Over The Cap. He will cost the Eagles $33.8 million in dead money following the trade, which is bigger than the previous record held by Jared Goff ($22.2 million). Trading Wentz saves the Eagles $25.4 million in base salary that would have been paid in 2021 and $15 million in salary that would have become guaranteed in 2022. Wentz has $25.4 million in full guarantees for 2021, which includes his $15.4 million base salary that became guaranteed last March. The Colts are now on the hook for Wentz’s salary and a $10 million roster bonus due on the third day of the league year. Full story here

Instant analysis of Eagles trading Carson Wentz to the Colts

Dec 9, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles against Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports The Carson Wentz sweepstakes concluded on Thursday as the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to send the quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a pair of draft picks. The Eagles rebuild is now official and Wentz is reunited with the one coach that he trust and had the most success under. Full Story Here

Carson Wentz to host the Eagles in 2022

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz wipes his face with his arm during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

As Jalen Hurts and the Eagles begin the post-Carson Wentz era, a looming matchup in 2022 could allow for the biggest regular-season buildup in recent NFL history. As it was pointed out by Phans of Philly, a group that brings Philadelphia fans together for road trips and tailgate opportunities, Wentz and the Colts will host the Eagles at Lucas Oil Field during the 2022 NFL Season.

Eagles drafting QB at No. 6 overall?

Dec 12, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; BYU quarterback Zach Wilson passes the ball as San Diego State linebacker Caden McDonald (54) defends in the first half, of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Provo, Utah. Mandatory Credit: George Frey/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

As the Eagles move on from Carson Wentz, a quarterback competition could still be held at the NovaCare Complex in late July. John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia is reporting that the Eagles are expected to explore other options at quarterback to pair with Jalen Hurts in 2021. Whether there will be some sort of quarterback competition remains to be seen, but the threat of the Eagles going quarterback at No. 6 overall in the NFL draft is a real thing.

