What the Carson Wentz trade tells us about the NFL’s view of this rookie quarterback class

Every night in Indianapolis, the conversation turned to quarterbacks.

Over breakfasts, steakhouse dinners, shrimp cocktails, and even late-night beers at Prime 47, the conversation inevitably shifted to the incoming rookie class. Whether it was, as largely believed, a weak crop of quarterbacks, or whether one or more of the prospects would separate themselves during the Combine and pre-draft circuit.

Where those conversations shifted, in those late hours and bleary mornings, is perhaps the most telling aspect of how, perhaps, the NFL views the incoming rookie class.

Because the conversation often turned to veterans. Jimmy Garoppolo. Jameis Winston. Even Mitchell Trubisky, the backup last year in Buffalo, and a quarterback who threw as many meaningful passes last season as I did.

We now have our latest example, as Carson Wentz is now back in the NFC East, having been traded to the Washington Commanders.

Washington sits in the 11th spot in the first round. They could, theoretically, have their selection of any of the quarterbacks in this draft class.

Instead they are not only giving up package of selections for Wentz, but they are also taking on his full salary. That includes a $22 million salary in 2022 (with a $6.294 million roster bonus) but also a $20 million salary in 2023 and a $21 million salary in 2024.

Here are the terms of the deal, from ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Trade terms, per sources… Colts get:

2022 third-round pick

2023 third-round pick that can become a second if Carson Wentz plays 70 percent of plays.

2022 second-round pick Commanders get:

QB Carson Wentz

2022 second-round pick.

All for Wentz. A quarterback who left Philadelphia a shell of what he once was, and then struggled down the stretch in Indianapolis as the Colts threw away a playoff berth. In perhaps their most notable late-season win, a pre-Christmas Saturday night victory over the New England Patriots, Wentz finished the night having completed 5 of 12 passes for 57 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

In a season finale on the road in Jacksonville, with a playoff berth teetering in the balance, Wentz finished 17 of 29 for 185 yards, one touchdown and one more interception, as the Colts limped to a 9-8 finish and were forced to watch the playoffs from home. Yes, Wentz was pressured early and often in that game, but with everything to play for, the Colts were going home.

Of course, there were also moments like this, with games on the line. Wentz closed out a Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans with a pair of disastrous interceptions late. First in the fourth quarter:

And then this in overtime:

And yet, despite the now years of evidence about what Wentz is, and is not, Washington felt it necessary to make this move rather than turn things over to an incoming rookie. Or even to start the year with Taylor Heinicke and give a rookie they added some room and time to develop.

Further still, know this.

Wentz is probably not the last veteran passer who is going to find a new home on the quarterback carousel.

Because as soon as this trade was finalized, the rumors began to swirl about Garoppolo potentially finding a home in Indianapolis to replace Wentz as the starter for the Colts. Or perhaps that is where Trubisky will land.

Again, we are talking about Garoppolo, who last season saw his own team the San Francisco 49ers pay a steep price to move up in the draft to select Trey Lance. To his credit, Garoppolo held onto the starting job and helped the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game, but his limitations remained on display last season. Still, a team is likely to talk themselves into Garoppolo as a viable starter for the 2022 season over any of the incoming rookies.

Of course, during the Combine media sessions coaches and general managers said all the right things about the incoming quarterback class. Howie Roseman, for example, talked about how the media perception on the outside of this group was perhaps not in line with reality, and how the incoming rookies were viewed by the league.

Roseman also told the media that the organization was committed to developing Jalen Hurts and building around him. Meanwhile, we learned in recent hours that the team was putting together a package to acquire Russell Wilson.

What is said at podium sessions is one thing, but what these organizations do is another. So while coaches and GMs might talk about this rookie class in a positive way, the actions we are seeing right now tell us a different story.

That story is a less optimistic one regarding this quarterback class. When Wentz is worth this in a trade — while taking on his entire salary — teams like the Commanders here are showing what they think about these incoming QBs.

Now, there is a bright side to this for the incoming rookie class.

They might find themselves in better situations for their own growth and development.

If teams decide to try and solve their quarterback problems via free agency and trades, then these incoming rookies might land with teams that have starters in place, giving them time to learn and develop. Starters like perhaps even Wentz who an organization paid a relatively steep price for, and as such are going to give every opportunity to under center.

If there is another constant about this class, even on the media side, it is that some of these incoming quarterbacks might need a little more time to learn and growth. Rather than forcing them into the lineup early, the NFL seems to be on the verge of giving them time to grow by moving towards veterans.

So in the end, this might turn out to be a good thing for these incoming QBs.

Speaking of media sessions, last week Colts general manager Chris Ballard was brutally honest in his assessment of Wentz, talking about a one-hour conversation he had with the quarterback about handling criticism, coaching and adversity. In the wake of those comments, many were left to wonder how badly Ballard had tanked Wentz’s trade value.

Apparently, not at all.

Which might tell us all we need to know.