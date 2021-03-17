Carson Wentz trade now official as new league year begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Now it’s official.

The Eagles and Colts agreed on a trade to send Carson Wentz to Indianapolis back on Feb. 18 but that trade couldn’t officially be executed until the new league year began today at 4 p.m.

So nearly a month later, Wentz is officially a Colt and the Eagles are without the player they once pegged to be their franchise quarterback.

Wentz will have a press conference on Thursday but will not take questions from Philadelphia reporters, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Les Bowen. Still, it should be fascinating to watch.

As a reminder, here are the terms of the trade:

Colts get: Carson Wentz

Eagles get: 2021 third-round pick (No. 84), 2022 conditional second-round pick

That pick in 2022 can turn into a first-rounder if one of the following two things happen:

1. Wentz played 75% of the Colts’ offensive snaps in 2021

2. Wentz played 70% of the Colts’ offensive snaps in 2021 and the Colts make the playoffs

So the best-case scenario for the Eagles is that Wentz played a lot and the Colts are bad. That would get them the best possible first-round pick.

Here’s a look back at some of our coverage on the trade over the last month:

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube