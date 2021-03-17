Carson Wentz trade now official as new league year begins

Dave Zangaro
·1 min read
Carson Wentz trade now official as new league year begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Now it’s official.

The Eagles and Colts agreed on a trade to send Carson Wentz to Indianapolis back on Feb. 18 but that trade couldn’t officially be executed until the new league year began today at 4 p.m.

So nearly a month later, Wentz is officially a Colt and the Eagles are without the player they once pegged to be their franchise quarterback.

Wentz will have a press conference on Thursday but will not take questions from Philadelphia reporters, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Les Bowen. Still, it should be fascinating to watch.

As a reminder, here are the terms of the trade:

Colts get: Carson Wentz

Eagles get: 2021 third-round pick (No. 84), 2022 conditional second-round pick

That pick in 2022 can turn into a first-rounder if one of the following two things happen:

1. Wentz played 75% of the Colts’ offensive snaps in 2021

2. Wentz played 70% of the Colts’ offensive snaps in 2021 and the Colts make the playoffs

So the best-case scenario for the Eagles is that Wentz played a lot and the Colts are bad. That would get them the best possible first-round pick.

