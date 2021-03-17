Carson Wentz trade now official as new league year begins
Carson Wentz trade now official as new league year begins
Now it’s official.
The Eagles and Colts agreed on a trade to send Carson Wentz to Indianapolis back on Feb. 18 but that trade couldn’t officially be executed until the new league year began today at 4 p.m.
Welcome to Indy, @cj_wentz!
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 17, 2021
So nearly a month later, Wentz is officially a Colt and the Eagles are without the player they once pegged to be their franchise quarterback.
Wentz will have a press conference on Thursday but will not take questions from Philadelphia reporters, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Les Bowen. Still, it should be fascinating to watch.
As a reminder, here are the terms of the trade:
Colts get: Carson Wentz
Eagles get: 2021 third-round pick (No. 84), 2022 conditional second-round pick
That pick in 2022 can turn into a first-rounder if one of the following two things happen:
1. Wentz played 75% of the Colts’ offensive snaps in 2021
2. Wentz played 70% of the Colts’ offensive snaps in 2021 and the Colts make the playoffs
So the best-case scenario for the Eagles is that Wentz played a lot and the Colts are bad. That would get them the best possible first-round pick.
