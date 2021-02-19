What the Carson Wentz trade to Colts tells us about the Steelers organization

A month after Philip Rivers announced his retirement, the Indianapolis Colts already have his heir apparent. Former Philadelphia Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz was traded to the Colts on Thursday afternoon. What the Wentz trade should tell us about the Steelers organization is that they're comfortable with the potential for mediocrity at the quarterback position. Should Ben Roethlisberger hang up his cleats, as Rivers did, Pittsburgh will find itself woefully unprepared.