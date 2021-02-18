Carson Wentz trade: Colts reportedly make deal for Eagles QB

Report: Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s done. Carson Wentz is headed to Indianapolis.

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

The return is far less that what Philadelphia had been reportedly been hoping to receive in exchange for the former No. 2 overall pick. It had been said that the Eagles were initially looking for a return similar to what the Lions received for Matthew Stafford, or at least a first-round pick. Now according to Mike Garafolo, the only way the 2022 second-round pick turns into a first is if Wentz plays 75% of the team’s snaps, or he plays 70% and the Colts make the playoffs.

With Wentz off the board, Ryan Pace and the Bears now must turn their attention to another potential starting quarterback. The crown jewel of the offseason, Deshaun Watson, is still out there. So are rumors that others could be available for trade, like Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Sam Darnold or Jimmy Garoppolo. There are also plenty of free agent QBs on the market, like Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Jacoby Brissett and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Teams can begin signing free agents once the new league year begins on March 17th.

