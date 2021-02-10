Carson Wentz trade: Bears 'growing impatient' with Eagles, per report

Report: Bears 'growing impatient' with Wentz trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a flurry of rumors over the weekend that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz could be on the move soon, the buzz around a possible trade has cooled. Now, a report from NJ.com— a local New Jersey publication— says Ryan Pace and the Bears “are growing impatient.”

According to the report, the Eagles are holding out for a return similar to what the Lions received for Matthew Stafford. In their trade with the Rams, the Lions received a first-round pick for the 2022 and 2023 drafts, a third-round pick in the 2021 draft, plus Jared Goff. The Bears think that’s too steep of a price for Wentz, per the NJ.com report.

It’s been widely speculated that Wentz could be the next quarterback off the board this offseason, however if the Eagles don’t lower their asking price, or a potential suitor doesn’t increase their offer to meet them, the market could move on to the next option.

The crown jewel of the QB carousel is Houston’s Deshaun Watson, however new GM Nick Caserio has publicly stated the Texans have “zero interest” in trading him away. Russell Wilson’s name has come up in rumors recently, but there doesn’t seem to be any reason why the Seahawks would move him. It seems unlikely for Wilson’s relationship with the team to deteriorate enough to hold out next season either.

For now, no one really knows what’s going to happen. Pace could cave and pay a premium to bring in Wentz if he and Matt Nagy truly believe he’s the best option to lead the Bears offense. Or maybe Eagles GM Howie Roseman feels the pressure of a cooling market and let’s Wentz go for less. Or maybe the Bears move on, start kicking the tires on QBs like Marcus Mariota or Sam Darnold. Or maybe the Bears make a move in the draft to bring in a rookie.

The possibilities are truly endless, and all we can do is wait to see how things play out.

Story continues

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!