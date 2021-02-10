Carson Wentz trade: Bears favorites to land Eagles QB, per oddsmakers

Bears favorites to land Carson Wentz, per oddsmakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Despite a report saying the Bears are “growing impatient” with the Eagles regarding a potential Carson Wentz deal, oddsmakers still have Chicago in the lead to make a deal for Philadelphia’s QB. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Bears are outright favorites to trade for Wentz at +115, per PointsBet Illinois. The Indianapolis Colts aren’t far behind at +135, with the Denver Broncos (+800), Washington Football Team (+1000) and Carolina Panthers (+1300) rounding out the top-five. This is a change from January, when the Bears had the second-shortest odds (+200) behind the Colts (+155).

Buzz grew over the weekend when NBC Sport Philly’s Natalie Egenolf tweeted that a deal between the Bears and Eagles could come together sometime early this week. She even listed Tarik Cohen as a potential player who could be involved in the deal. However Cohen himself refuted those rumors on Twitter.

Now sentiment seems to be shifting, with Mike Garafolo saying on Monday that no deal for Wentz was imminent. He even went as far as to say there was a possibility Wentz could stay in Philadelphia, although he said that was an unlikely scenario.

Still, the Bears appear to be a probable trade destination for Wentz. To start, Ryan Pace could include Nick Foles in the trade, sending him back to Philadelphia where he famously won Super Bowl MVP in their victory over Tom Brady and the Patriots. Second, Bears quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator John DeFilippo is familiar with Wentz from his time in Philadelphia. Back in 2017, when Wentz was playing MVP-caliber football, DeFilippo was the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach.

Regardless of how long it takes, oddsmakers think all of that will add up to deal bringing Wentz to Chicago.

