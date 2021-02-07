Carson Wentz trade: Bears close to deal for Eagles QB, per report

Report: Bears closing in on deal for Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Update: Tarik Cohen responded to rumors that he might be involved in a trade for Carson Wentz on Saturday night.

"Lemme clear this up real quick. Just got off the phone wit my HC and GM, bears fans we locked in[fingers crossed emoji] don’t worry. [100 emoji] people say anything nowadays man," Cohen tweeted.

Could the Bears' search for their next starting QB come to an end before the Super Bowl kicks off? According to Natalie Egenolf, who is a co-host of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Birds Outsiders show, the Bears are closing in on a trade for Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz.

Source is telling me Bears deal for Wentz is close. Foles is speculated to be included with another offensive player and a first rounder. Buckle up. — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) February 7, 2021

Name I’m hearing is Tarik Cohen, a first rounder and yes world, Nick Foles. https://t.co/dEsK5N8oV8 — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) February 7, 2021

Buzz that Wentz might be on the move heated up on Friday, with the Bears linked in multiple reports. However what makes Egenolf’s report unique is the fact that Ryan Pace’s offer might include Tarik Cohen in addition to Nick Foles.

Wentz is one of the more enigmatic quarterbacks whose name has come up in the QB carousel this offseason. On the one hand, he looked like an MVP in 2017, leading the team to an 11-2 record before a torn ACL ended his season. As you likely remember, current Bears QB Nick Foles replaced Wentz and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the Patriots that season.

Story continues

On the other hand, Wentz looked truly awful last season. He finished the year tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions, despite only starting 12 games. Wentz was so ineffective, Doug Pederson benched Wentz for rookie Jalen Hurts midway through Week 13, and Wentz never saw the field again.

When rumors began trending, most Bears fans were not happy with the reports. Some pundits took some shots at the Bears front office as well.

#Bears GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy were provided one more year by ownership to prove themselves. It would take a lot of nerve to bet your last chance Carson Wentz coming off his 2020 season. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 6, 2021

Trading for Carson Wentz when Deshaun Watson is available is a little like trading up to draft Mitchell Trubisky when Deshaun Watson is available. #Bears — Mike Ferrin (@Mike_Ferrin) February 6, 2021

The new league year officially begins on March 17.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!