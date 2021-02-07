Carson Wentz trade: Bears close to deal for Eagles QB, per report

Breaking News:

Alex Shapiro
·2 min read
Report: Bears closing in on deal for Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Update: Tarik Cohen responded to rumors that he might be involved in a trade for Carson Wentz on Saturday night.

"Lemme clear this up real quick. Just got off the phone wit my HC and GM, bears fans we locked in[fingers crossed emoji] don’t worry. [100 emoji] people say anything nowadays man," Cohen tweeted.

Could the Bears' search for their next starting QB come to an end before the Super Bowl kicks off? According to Natalie Egenolf, who is a co-host of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Birds Outsiders show, the Bears are closing in on a trade for Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz.

Buzz that Wentz might be on the move heated up on Friday, with the Bears linked in multiple reports. However what makes Egenolf’s report unique is the fact that Ryan Pace’s offer might include Tarik Cohen in addition to Nick Foles.

Wentz is one of the more enigmatic quarterbacks whose name has come up in the QB carousel this offseason. On the one hand, he looked like an MVP in 2017, leading the team to an 11-2 record before a torn ACL ended his season. As you likely remember, current Bears QB Nick Foles replaced Wentz and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the Patriots that season.

On the other hand, Wentz looked truly awful last season. He finished the year tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions, despite only starting 12 games. Wentz was so ineffective, Doug Pederson benched Wentz for rookie Jalen Hurts midway through Week 13, and Wentz never saw the field again.

When rumors began trending, most Bears fans were not happy with the reports. Some pundits took some shots at the Bears front office as well.

The new league year officially begins on March 17.

