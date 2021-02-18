Carson Wentz tops Jared Goff for largest dead cap hit ever after trade to Colts

The Rams paid a massive price to trade to trade Jared Goff to the Lions this offseason, and not just in the form of the three draft picks they gave up to acquire Matthew Stafford. Once the trade becomes official, they’ll take on $22.2 million in dead money. That was the largest single-season dead cap charge in NFL history … until Thursday. When the Eagles agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Colts for a third-round pick and conditional second-rounder, and in doing so, they’ll eat $33.8 million in dead money this year