Carson Wentz told offense to “keep believing” down 17-3

When the Eagles left the field in Philadelphia at halftime on Monday night, they trailed 17-3 and there wasn’t much reason to think they could rally back.

The team was on a three-game losing streak and it seemed like players were leaving with injuries every few minutes, so there would be little reason to fault anyone for losing their faith in the team. Belief was the subject of quarterback Carson Wentz‘s message to the offense before they tried to mount a comeback.

“Just keep believing. Keep believing and it’s time to make a decision how this is going to define us tonight,” Wentz said in his postgame press conference. “Obviously, we knew it was not our first half. That was a rough one and that was an ugly one. We just said, ‘Keep believing and keep staying together.’ Defense was going to take care of their piece, which they did. And we were able to do enough offensively to get this win.”

As Wentz predicted, the defense did its piece and Wentz guided the Eagles to 20 points after halftime, including game-tying and game-winning touchdown passes to tight end Zach Ertz. He did that without right tackle Lane Johnson and with the offense down to one wide receiver, which led to Wentz seeing “routes I’ve never even read before in those situations.”

Improbably, it all worked out and the Eagles got a much-needed victory to kick off their final quarter of the regular season.