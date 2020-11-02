Carson Wentz throws second touchdown as Eagles regain lead

Carson Wentz giveth and he taketh away.

Wentz has four turnovers tonight. He now also has two touchdowns.

His 9-yard touchdown pass to Travis Fulgham, who beat rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs, has given the Eagles back the lead. The two-point conversion was good, with Wentz completing the pass to Jalen Reagor, who scored the first touchdown.

The Eagles lead 15-9 at the end of the third quarter.

The Cowboys have scored only three points off Wentz’s four turnovers.

The Eagles have 205 yards, with Wentz going 14-of-24 for 121 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Diggs has both interceptions.

