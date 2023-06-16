Carson Wentz ‘throwing and studying film’ with Jon Gruden, waiting for another opportunity

Carson Wentz has kept a low profile since the Washington Commanders released him in March. Some believed Wentz’s NFL future could be in jeopardy, despite being only 30 years old.

Would a team want Wentz after playing on three teams over the last three seasons? Or would Wentz even want to be a backup?

Wentz answered those questions last month, saying he wanted to play in 2023 and was open to any role. Wentz was working out in Los Angeles and had reportedly received interest from NFL teams but wanted to wait until later in the offseason to see what developed.

This week, we learned what Wentz is doing in preparation for another opportunity. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wentz is now in Florida, throwing and studying film with former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Free-agent QB Carson Wentz has been spending time in Tampa, throwing and studying film with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. Wentz wants and intends to play this season, and is awaiting the right situation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2023

Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders in Oct. 2021 after a series of racist and homophobic emails he sent former Washington general manager Bruce Allen were exposed. The emails were over a seven-year period while Gruden worked for ESPN.

As for Wentz, this is the second consecutive month his name is back in the media announcing his intentions to play. It sounds like Wentz does want to play, but has he really received genuine interest from a team? And in what role? Perhaps a team has reached out to Wentz to gauge his interest in a backup role, but he is still waiting for a chance to start.

Most teams have settled their quarterback situations ahead of training camp. However, some teams could still use a backup. If Wentz wants to play in 2023, that’s likely his best shot.

